Two local groups come together to host flag retiring ceremony

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI)- A local community came together to honor America.

The Brazil VFW and French Funeral Home hosted a flag retiring ceremony Saturday evening.

It's a way to make sure old and worn American flags are being disposed of in a respectful way.

This was the third annual event.

Organizers said each year they have more and more flags dropped off to be retired correctly.

They said it's important to honor our country, and this is the perfect way to do so.

"We have a lot of boy scouts girl scouts that come and help with the retiring of the flags, and it's a great thing to see the children getting involved. If it wasn't for us teaching them, they would never know the respect of the American flag as we do," said Judy Jordan, Treasurer for the Brazil VFW.

If you couldn't make it to the ceremony, you can still drop off flags at anytime at the VFW or French Funeral Home.