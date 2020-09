WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - You can help pick the best donut shop in Indiana.

Voting is now open for Visit 'Indiana's 2020 Best of Indiana People's Choice Campaign.'

Visit Indiana created a list of 20 of the best donut shos in the state.

Two local shops made the list. They are Wheel House Donuts in Rockville and Square Donuts in Terre Haute.

Winners will be announced on November 12. If you want to cast a vote, click here.