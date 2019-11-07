Two local counties set to receive around $60,000 to improve water quality for farmers

VERMILLION/PARKE COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - The Indiana State Soil Conservation Board awarded around $1 million to counties across the state.
The money goes towards the Clean Water Indiana Program.
It's meant to help farmers improve their water quality.
The Vermillion County Soil Water Conservation District teamed up with Parke County to apply for the grant.
The state awarded them around $60,000
In addition to improving water quality, the money can be used for technical assistance and creating jobs.
