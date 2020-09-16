Two local businesses are relying on your help to stay open

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- One of the shopping centers locally that has been hit hard by the pandemic is Meadows Shopping Center here in Terre Haute. One store owner there says it has been a ghost town since the pandemic hit.

Repeat Boutique is a consignment shop. This means owner Laura Gage works with individuals to sell their stuff. Both laura and the seller will get commission off of items that are sold.

But with no one coming into the store, she said she hasn't seen many sales. Gage said, "Normally I would say on an average day I probably get maybe 6 or 7 people. That's from the time I open until the time I close."

She says since the pandemic hit the meadows mall has been nearly empty. That meant her store hasn't seen a lot of customers.

"I was closed for two months and I think I opened around the first of June again. Sales are so far down it's not even comparable to what I was doing before."

Gage says it's not just her store that's struggling. With the recent closures of a lot of chains, she says many other small business owners are having to think about 'what will happen to them.'

"The way I look at it I think of all these, the big businesses that are going out. I mean just think of Macy's, Carson's, stein mart, I'm wondering about Pennies, and then you think well how does that bode for the little guy."

Gage is hopeful that they won't have to close their doors. She said, "I've even put that on my Facebook page. You know, you've got to come out and support us or we're going to go down and I've been doing this for 23 years."

She says right now the fate of her store is uncertain.

Another store we spoke with said that their sales haven't changed all that much. Wild Rose Boutique in Terre Haute is open.

There was a one-month closure when the pandemic started, but they say they haven't taken nearly as bad of a hit as they thought they would.

People have still been flowing in and out of the doors at Wild Rose Boutique. The past few months have also created a need for different shopping options.

A lot of sales are now online for many businesses. In order to keep a-float, the Wild Rose Boutique started offering a curbside pick-up.

Store manager Jane Munoz says she was nervous about the closing. She said seeing the community come together to support local businesses has been uplifting. Especially seeing customers like Liz Mueller who love to support local businesses.

Muller said, "It's upsetting that we're losing some of them. Whatever you can do to support them and when you go shopping go to local businesses. There's no reason to go to the big chains if you can find it in a local business."

Munoz says right now Wild Rose Boutique is looking to stay open.