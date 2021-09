RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Two people are dead following a weekend crash in Richland County, Illinois.

It happened just before 8:30 Saturday evening on US 50 near 1900 East.

Illinois State Police said the crash involved two vehicles. Police said 60-year-old Julie Mines, from Lawrenceville, crossed the centerline, crashing into 32-year-old Edward Worrell of Noble, Illinois.

Both Mines and Worrell died at the scene of the crash.