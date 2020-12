KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are dead after a Friday morning crash in Knox County.

It happened around 7 am on State Road 63 south of Edwardsport.

The crash involved an SUV and a dump truck. Both the driver and the passenger of the SUV were killed.

Police say the driver of the SUV crossed the center line and hit the dump truck head-on. The driver of the truck wasn't hurt.

Police have not released the identities of the two killed.