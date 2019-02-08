Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Two juveniles charged after reported armed robbery at Terre Haute home

The victim told police he was robbed in his house at gunpoint by two males.

Posted: Feb. 8, 2019 4:03 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two juveniles were taken into custody after a reported armed robbery in Terre Haute.

Early Friday morning, police responded to an armed robbery in progress call at a home in the 100 Block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute.

Police said they quickly found the suspect's vehicle.

The victim told police he was robbed in his house at gunpoint by two males.

The items that were taken from the home were allegedly found in the suspect's car.

Since the two suspects are under age, their identity has not been released.

They were both charged with robbery.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
22° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 8°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 5°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 9°
Feels Like: 7°
Casey
Scattered Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 5°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
20° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: 7°
Windy & Much Colder
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Friday Afternoon Weather

Image

"We have got to do better." Terre Haute woman posts an emotional video to Facebook demanding change

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Sunny, windy and very cold. Dangerous wind chill. High: 22°

Image

The rain is ending...but now the cold is moving in

Image

ISU Professors perform at ISU

Image

Registered Terre Haute City Council Republican will run as a Democrat in election

Image

Bringing the fun to students

Image

Plans move forward on convention center after city council vote

Image

Hey Kevin 2-7

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Drivers react to proposed downtown traffic flow change

${article.thumbnail.title}

UPDATE: Horses removed from puppy mill property

Image

Federal employees relieved, grateful for community support

Image

New class aims to fill empty seats with qualified drivers

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program