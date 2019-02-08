Two juveniles charged after reported armed robbery at Terre Haute home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two juveniles were taken into custody after a reported armed robbery in Terre Haute.

Early Friday morning, police responded to an armed robbery in progress call at a home in the 100 Block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute.

Police said they quickly found the suspect's vehicle.

The victim told police he was robbed in his house at gunpoint by two males.

The items that were taken from the home were allegedly found in the suspect's car.

Since the two suspects are under age, their identity has not been released.

They were both charged with robbery.