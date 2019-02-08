TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two juveniles were taken into custody after a reported armed robbery in Terre Haute.
Early Friday morning, police responded to an armed robbery in progress call at a home in the 100 Block of 8th Avenue in Terre Haute.
Police said they quickly found the suspect's vehicle.
The victim told police he was robbed in his house at gunpoint by two males.
The items that were taken from the home were allegedly found in the suspect's car.
Since the two suspects are under age, their identity has not been released.
They were both charged with robbery.
Related Content
- Two juveniles charged after reported armed robbery at Terre Haute home
- Terre Haute Police investigate armed robbery at Mexican restaurant
- Terre Haute man sentenced to 30 years for attempted murder and armed robbery charges
- Police investigate armed robbery
- Two men charged for downtown armed robbery
- Terre Haute Police received 30 reports of vandalism, several juveniles in custody
- Police report guns stolen from home in West Terre Haute
- Two gas station clerks physically okay after a series of Terre Haute armed robberies
- Suspect wanted in connection to armed robbery at Terre Haute Subway
- Power outages reported on Terre Haute's southside
Scroll for more content...