Two injured in overnight crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are hospitalized after an overnight crash.

It happened just after Midnight Wednesday morning.

Law enforcement and first responders were called to State Road 641 and the McDaniel Road exit.

The Vigo County Sheriff's office says one car ran into a guardrail, then into a ditch.

The debris from the guardrail flew into two other vehicles.

That caused damage, but no one was hurt.

Two people had to be extracated from the first car involved.

They were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.