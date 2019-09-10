Two injured in four-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Two people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash on I-70 Monday evening.
It happened just after 7:00 in Clark County near Martinsville.
Illinois State Police says 54-year-old Danielia Kimball of Mattoon was driving a semi westbound on 70 near the 137-mile marker.
Kimball reportedly left the road, crossed the median, and side-swiped another semi, coming to a rest in the eastbound lanes.
The driver of the second semi, Eldar Beganovic, of St. Louis overturned in the eastbound lanes.
Kimball's truck also overturned in the eastbound lanes.
A third sem, driven by 42-year-old Kennedy Kiarie crashed into the cab of Kimball's truck.
A fourth semi, driven by 28-year-old Malcolm Smith crashed into Kimball's trailer.
Kimball and Smith were both hospitalized.
Police charged Kimball with improper lane usage.
I-70 was closed overnight into early Tuesday morning while crews worked to clean up the crash.
