Two injured in four-vehicle crash on I-70 in Clark County

Two people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash on I-70 Monday evening.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 12:41 PM
Updated: Sep 10, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Two people were hurt in a four-vehicle crash on I-70 Monday evening.

It happened just after 7:00 in Clark County near Martinsville.

Illinois State Police says 54-year-old Danielia Kimball of Mattoon was driving a semi westbound on 70 near the 137-mile marker.

Kimball reportedly left the road, crossed the median, and side-swiped another semi, coming to a rest in the eastbound lanes.

The driver of the second semi, Eldar Beganovic, of St. Louis overturned in the eastbound lanes.

Kimball's truck also overturned in the eastbound lanes.

A third sem, driven by 42-year-old Kennedy Kiarie crashed into the cab of Kimball's truck.

A fourth semi, driven by 28-year-old Malcolm Smith crashed into Kimball's trailer.

Kimball and Smith were both hospitalized.

Police charged Kimball with improper lane usage.

I-70 was closed overnight into early Tuesday morning while crews worked to clean up the crash.

