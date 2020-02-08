Two injured in early morning crash in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two southern Indiana women were seriously injured in a crash Saturday morning.

It happened just after 6 am on State Road 159 near County Road 600 South.

According to the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office, Destany Osborne, of Tell City, Indiana lost control of the vehicle in a turn before leaving the roadway and hitting a tree.

Both Osborne and her passenger, McKenzie Dunn of Velpen, Indiana were seriously injured.

Both were transported to Terre Haute Regional Hospital.

Police said they believe that seat belts were worn, and airbags did deploy.

Toxicology results are pending.

This remains an ongoing investigation.