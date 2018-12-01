Two in jail after tractor crash

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - What started as a tractor accident in Vermillion County landed two men in jail.

It all started just before midnight on Friday. The Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office says a Deputy found a front loader tractor overturned in a ditch just north of Highway 36 on State Road 71 in Dana. Officials say the tractor had no driver, and was still running.

Investigators found that the tractor had been stolen from Mid-State Ag, just south of Dana. While officers waited on a tow truck for the tractor, a white pickup truck showed up at the scene.

Officials say that truck had been stolen earlier from Marshall, Indiana. The driver, 21-year-old Austin Freund of Marshall, Indiana admitted he had stolen the truck from his boss earlier in the day. Freund was taken to the Vermillion County Jail.

While officials were still in the area of the tractor crash, deputies were notified of a man trying to steal a dirt bike from a home in Dana.

Officers later found a suspicious suspect in an alley close to the home. Officials arrested 30-year-old Joshua Nickels of Dana, Indiana.

The Sheriff’s Office says he was arrested on a Parke County Warrant, and was taken to the Parke County Jail.