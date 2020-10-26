Two hurt in four-vehicle Clark County crash

CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute suffered life-threatening injuries and another person was hurt after a Monday morning four-vehicle crash in Clark County.

It happened just before 8 am on US 40 and Livingston Road.

According to Illinois State Police Kathlene Beck, of Terre Haute was driving westbound on 40.

Beck crossed the centerline and hit a van that was being driven by Michael Jonas, also from Terre Haute.

Jonas started spinning and hit a third vehicle, driven by Arun Odhaymangalam from Terre Haute.

A fourth vehicle, driven by Nauman Khan, was not able to slow down in time and hit Jonas on the passenger side door.

Jonas was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Odhaymangalam suffered life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Nobody else was hurt.

Beck, the woman who police say caused the crash, was cited for improper lane usage, failure to wear a seatbelt by a driver, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.