Two hurt and one in custody after driver reportedly flees the scene of a Vigo County crash

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were hurt and one person is in custody after police say a driver caused two crashes and then fled the scene, while allegedly drunk.

It happened Tuesday afternoon near Rio Grande Road and Robertson Street in northern Vigo County.

Police told News 10 an improperly secured trailer came loose from a pickup truck and hit a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction of the truck. That vehicle crashed into a utility pole, with two inside being sent to Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say the driver of the truck left the scene of that crash and reportedly crashed into another vehicle. Indiana State Police caught the driver a short time later.

Police say the driver of the truck that left the scene may have had alcohol in his system.

Duke Energy had to turn the power off in the area while they worked to make repairs to a utility pole.

No names have been released at this time.