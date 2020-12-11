Two Wabash Valley hospitals set to receive vaccine very soon

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The COVID-19 vaccine will soon be making its debut here in Vigo County. Terre Haute Regional and Union Hospitals are both on track to receive it. As soon as next week health officials said they will know exactly how many doses are headed to these hospitals.

They also tell me that healthcare workers will be the ones first in line to receive the vaccine.

Next up will be frontline workers. That includes firefighters, police officers, and EMT's just to name a few. Now as for people working in long-term care facilities, right now, that protocol is still being worked out.

Roni Elder works for the Vigo County Health Department. She said, "So really everything from the state isn't finalized, we're just kind of getting information as we go and we're learning more and more each day. So, we have fluid plans in place on what will happen, but of course, we can't firm those up unless we know for sure."

What they do know is that CVS Pharmacy will distribute the vaccine to the long term care facilities.

Health officials also said they have many fluid plans in the works for Vigo County residents.

Vigo County Health Department said the plan for distribution comes from the state and they haven't finalized anything.

Health officials told me the hardest thing they have to do is to tell people they don't have a plan just yet.

Elder said, "We're taking phone calls from people who are like 'my doctor said I need this. And I can't wait till next summer.' and we're like I would give you the vaccine if I could but it's not here. We don't have it, there's nothing clear and cut about it."

They said they're getting in new information all the time. The Health Department said it's going to keep you updated with the latest information whenever it comes in.

We will also be following it closer for you.