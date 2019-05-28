TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were hurt after a Monday night stabbing in Terre Haute.
It happened just before 11:00 on 3rd Avenue.
Police said the two victims were taken to area hospitals.
Fred Whitlock was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of criminal recklessness, and invasion of property.
Related Content
- Two hospitalized after Monday night stabbing in Terre Haute, one arrested
- Man arrested for stabbing at Terre Haute motel
- Police respond to stabbing in Terre Haute
- Terre Haute Police investigate Tuesday morning stabbing
- Terre Haute's hospitals lift flu restrictions
- Terre Haute hospitals train for active shooter
- Terre Haute police chase leaves suspect hospitalized
- U.S. Congressman tours Terre Haute hospital
- Road closure in Terre Haute starts Monday
- Taste of Terre Haute starts Monday
Scroll for more content...