Two hospitalized after Monday night stabbing in Terre Haute, one arrested

Two people were hurt after a Monday night stabbing in Terre Haute.

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:37 PM
Posted By: Chris Essex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people were hurt after a Monday night stabbing in Terre Haute.

It happened just before 11:00 on 3rd Avenue.

Police said the two victims were taken to area hospitals.

Fred Whitlock was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated battery, two counts of criminal recklessness, and invasion of property.

