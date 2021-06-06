Two homes severely damaged during fire

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Two homes are now severely damaged after a fire broke out in Vincennes.

This happened at 6th and Shelby street at 4:40 this afternoon.

A golf cart that was in between the two homes caught on fire.

Officials on the scene told News 10 no one was home during the fire and no one was injured.

it took firefighters several hours to put out.

the cause of this fire is still under investigation.

"Both structures, it got into the attic all the people in the house was out of the house. We've been battling the attic fire on both sides since we've got here," says Fire Chief Brett Bobe.

Of course, we'll keep you updated as we learn more information.