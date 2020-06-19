Two homes destroyed by early Friday morning fire

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two homes were destroyed by fire early Friday.

Crews were called to 19N 9TH Street in West Terre Haute at around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters from West Terre Haute and Vigo County battled the blaze.

They found heavy flames and smoke.

No injuries are reported.

Crews remained on the scene as of 6:30 Friday morning.

We were told the fire remains suspicious and anyone with information is asked to call and report it to Sugar Creek Fire Department and West Terre Haute Police Department.