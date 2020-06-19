Two homes destroyed by early Friday morning fire

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two homes were destroyed by fire early Friday.

Crews were called to 19N 9TH Street in West Terre Haute at around 5:30 a.m.

Firefighters from West Terre Haute and Vigo County battled the blaze.

They found heavy flames and smoke.

No injuries are reported.

Crews remained on the scene as of 6:30 Friday morning.

We were told the fire remains suspicious and anyone with information is asked to call report it to Sugar Creek Fire Department and Terre Haute Police Department.