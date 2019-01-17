Clear

Two high school students bring attention to a shocking statistic

Two Terre Haute North students are trying to bring attention to a shocking statistic.

Posted: Jan. 17, 2019 11:04 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Terre Haute North students are trying to bring attention to a shocking statistic.

Maria Massey and Olivia Holman partnered with the Applied Behavior Center for Autism.

As part of their DECA project for school, the two girls put on a fundraiser charity dinner in downtown Terre Haute.

It was a chance for local businesses to see more of what the center does for area children.

In their research, the girl uncovered a startling fact.

Accidental death by drowning is a significant risk for kids with autism.

"We really wanted to focus on the fact that 91 percent of autistic result from drowning...and that's like...a huge statistic that we found and we're very shocked about, so we're kind of highlighting that statistic as this dinner," Massey said.

Both girls say they have family members with autism and they wanted to help raise money for aquatics programs for the children at the center.

