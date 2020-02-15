Two groups team up to host blood drive

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks are giving the gift of life this Valentine's Day weekend.

That's with a Valentines Blood Drive Saturday.

The American Red Cross and Cannonball Harley-Davidson teamed up for the event.

In exchange for a pint of blood, donors got a coupon for a pint of ice cream from Culver's.

They also got a shirt from the Red Cross and gift card from Cannonball Harley-Davidson.

Right now, there's a blood shortage and people behind drives like this say they want to help.

"Donating can save one person, or that pint of blood can possibly save 10 lives. You just don't know what tomorrow is going to bring, or what you might be diagnosed with yourself," said Becki Cooksey.

This was the first time for the partnership.