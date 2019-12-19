Two groups partner to give-away hundreds of free hams

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local organizations teamed up to provide a better Christmas for people in need on Thursday.

Catholic Charities partnered with B & S Plumbing and Heating Incorporated.

Together, they handed out 300 hams to local families.

The event was first to come...first served.

When News 10 was on the scene we saw hundreds of families lined up. We spoke with organizers earlier today.

They say giving back was an easy decision because they saw a major need in the area.