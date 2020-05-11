TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local groups are teaming up to help Terre Haute look its best.
The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and The Society of Trash Baggers have planned a downtown cleanup.
It's happening this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to noon.
All you have to do is meet at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce for supplies and a clean-up route.
Organizers say this is a great opportunity to give back while staying safe.
For more information on the cleanup or volunteering, click here.
Related Content
- Two groups partner for downtown cleanup
- National group partners with city to improve downtown Terre Haute
- First Financial Bank partners to revitalize downtown Sullivan
- Group partners with Hamilton Center to give away 250 turkeys
- Two groups partner to give-away hundreds of free hams
- Vermillion County Cleanup fast approaching
- KFC partners with Beyond Meat
- Groups meet for networking opportunity in downtown Terre Haute
- Group brings musical fun to downtown Terre Haute
- Two groups partner to host provider fair to help local kids
Scroll for more content...