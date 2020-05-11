Two groups partner for downtown cleanup

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two local groups are teaming up to help Terre Haute look its best.

The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce and The Society of Trash Baggers have planned a downtown cleanup.

It's happening this Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to noon.

All you have to do is meet at the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce for supplies and a clean-up route.

Organizers say this is a great opportunity to give back while staying safe.

For more information on the cleanup or volunteering, click here.