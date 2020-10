TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Outside Baesler's Market in Terre Haute Saturday, two groups collected donations to help others.

The Loyal Veterans Battalion hosted its annual food drive.

The group was limited to one veteran volunteer outside each door to accommodate physical distancing.

And, the group Vigo County Mutual Aid collected coats.

This is a new group and was founded during the pandemic to connect people to needed resources.