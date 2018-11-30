Clear
Two gas station clerks physically okay after a series of Terre Haute armed robberies

Nathan Gabaldon-Curtis faces several charges including criminal recklessness operating while under a controlled substance.

Posted: Nov. 30, 2018 5:12 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two gas stations say they are physically okay after police say the same man robbed their store in a short period of time.

It a story we've been following for you since Thursday night.

Police say Gabaldon-Curtis robbed Terre Haute woman, taking her cell phone and car. That car was a 2016 Ford Fusion.

A car matching that description was involved in two gas station robberies.

Those were at the Marathon station on 13th and Fort Harrison and the Casey's General Store on 25th and Fort Harrison.

An Indiana State Police trooper said he found that Ford Fusion driving north of Maple Avenue in Terre Haute.

That's when police say the chase began, hitting speeds of 80 miles per hours.

It ended near Water Street.

Police say Gabaldon-Curtis got out of the car and ran, at one point jumping 20 feet towards the Wabash River to get away.

Trooper Rondell Shelton followed him and was injured during the chase.

LINK | ORIGINAL STORY 

When they caught up to the suspect, police say they smelled alcohol.

He allegedly admitted to taking a shot before the first robbery.

Gabaldon-Curtis is currently in the Vigo County Jail facing a total of seven charges.

Police said he tested positive for meth.

He will be back in court on December 5th.

News 10 called both gas stations involved in the robberies.

Workers told us the attendants who were there last night are shaken, but physically okay.

One worker told us they are glad the suspect is off the streets.

