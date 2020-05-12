Two former Glenburn Home residents share their experience

Greene County General Hospital and Glenburn Home Joint COVID-19 Response

Linton, IN—May 12, 2020—To clarify the relationship between Greene County General Hospital (“GCGH”) and Glenburn Home, Inc. (“Glenburn”), GCGH and Glenburn issue the following statement:

GCGH maintains the license for Glenburn, leases the facility and has retained the services of Glenburn Home, Inc. to manage the facility on behalf of the GCGH. Unfortunately, Glenburn and other long-term care facilities throughout the State of Indiana and nation, are in the midst of a war, unlike any we have encountered before. The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have established guidelines for privacy, patient care, employee safety, testing and efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. As those organization learn more about the novel coronavirus, they continually update those guidelines. The ISDH and CMS guidelines have provided a playbook that Glenburn has, and will continue to, follow. Glenburn reports daily information, as required, to the ISDH. Glenburn has also provided daily and weekly updates directly to their residents’ family members or representatives. Glenburn staff also contacts family members or representatives as the patient’s condition develops, and their associated plans of care change. In addition, the ISDH “strike team” has continuously tested Glenburn residents since the first COVID-19 positive was reported.

GCGH is working closely with Glenburn. In fact, GCGH has maintained close communication with Glenburn’s administration to monitor PPE supplies, staffing, capacity and the care the Glenburn patients are receiving. All medical care is directed by GCGH’s SNFologist, Dr. Martin. A SNFologist is a physician who has dedicated his or her practice to Skilled Nursing Facilities. Dr. Martin has an extensive background in family medicine and works exclusively with nursing home patients throughout the region. Dr. Martin is in collaboration with Glenburn staff, patients and their families to ensure the delivery of quality and compassionate care.

GCGH and Glenburn are communicating this jointly to ensure that both of our missions and responsibilities to our community are clear. As we continue to fight against the unprecedented and unpredictable coronavirus, we maintain that the safety of our staff, patients, residents and community is our priority.

Daily updates regarding the impact of the COVID-19 virus on Glenburn’s residents and employees can be found at glenburn.com and on Glenburn’s Facebook page.