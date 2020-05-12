Two former Glenburn Home residents share their experience

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local nursing home facility reports many of its residents have had COVID-19.
This is at Glenburn Home in Linton, Indiana. We’ve been following this story for several weeks as cases have increased. On Tuesday, the administrator gave us some new information.
Greene County General Hospital and Glenburn Home Joint COVID-19 Response
Linton, IN—May 12, 2020—To clarify the relationship between Greene County General Hospital (“GCGH”) and Glenburn Home, Inc. (“Glenburn”), GCGH and Glenburn issue the following statement:
GCGH maintains the license for Glenburn, leases the facility and has retained the services of Glenburn Home, Inc. to manage the facility on behalf of the GCGH. Unfortunately, Glenburn and other long-term care facilities throughout the State of Indiana and nation, are in the midst of a war, unlike any we have encountered before. The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) have established guidelines for privacy, patient care, employee safety, testing and efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19. As those organization learn more about the novel coronavirus, they continually update those guidelines. The ISDH and CMS guidelines have provided a playbook that Glenburn has, and will continue to, follow. Glenburn reports daily information, as required, to the ISDH. Glenburn has also provided daily and weekly updates directly to their residents’ family members or representatives. Glenburn staff also contacts family members or representatives as the patient’s condition develops, and their associated plans of care change. In addition, the ISDH “strike team” has continuously tested Glenburn residents since the first COVID-19 positive was reported.
GCGH is working closely with Glenburn. In fact, GCGH has maintained close communication with Glenburn’s administration to monitor PPE supplies, staffing, capacity and the care the Glenburn patients are receiving. All medical care is directed by GCGH’s SNFologist, Dr. Martin. A SNFologist is a physician who has dedicated his or her practice to Skilled Nursing Facilities. Dr. Martin has an extensive background in family medicine and works exclusively with nursing home patients throughout the region. Dr. Martin is in collaboration with Glenburn staff, patients and their families to ensure the delivery of quality and compassionate care.
GCGH and Glenburn are communicating this jointly to ensure that both of our missions and responsibilities to our community are clear. As we continue to fight against the unprecedented and unpredictable coronavirus, we maintain that the safety of our staff, patients, residents and community is our priority.
Daily updates regarding the impact of the COVID-19 virus on Glenburn’s residents and employees can be found at glenburn.com and on Glenburn’s Facebook page.
The administrator says they do have an emergency plan established, but did not reveal the specifics. They have not activated that plan at this time. The administrator says they are reviewing it on a day by day basis. The facility says they are following federal and state guidelines. We’ve learned all residents have been tested and have received results. Greene County General Hospital holds the license and leases the facility. Glenburn Home, Inc. manages it.
LINK | GREENE COUNTY CARE FACILITY REPORTS SEVEN ADDITIONAL COVID-19 DEATHS SINCE FRIDAY
News 10’s talked to two former residents of Glenburn Home on Tuesday. Katie and Max Slough were temporarily staying in the facility for rehabilitation care.
“We were staying in a room together. They took good care of us,” said Katie Slough. “We were limited to one room and the hallway, and if we got out in the hallway, we had to wear a mask. As long as we stayed in our room, we didn’t have to wear a mask.”
Katie says she was scared once COVID-19 hit the facility.
"A little yes, but we got out just before it got real serious."
The Slough’s son removed them from the facility on April 15.
As of May 12, the facility reports 76 positive resident cases. 14 confirmed COVID-19 deaths and one suspected COVID-19 death. There are also 14 employees in quarantine. Glenburn says in a statement that they contact family members or representatives as the patient’s condition develops, and their associated plans of care change. Additionally, the ISDH “strike team” has continuously tested Glenburn residents since the first COVID-19 positive was reported.
Katie says she received a COVID-19 test while at the facility.
“I had had sort of like a stomach flu, and I had a fever and kind of upset stomach and everything, so then they tested me for the virus, but it was negative.”
Katie and Max are now receiving care at home.
“[A] home healthcare nurse comes and takes care of us, and then there’s another girl who comes and helps us do our exercises.”
The Sloughs say they are glad to be back home.
