Two federal lawsuits are taking place in Vigo County - here's what they are about

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two federal lawsuits are being fought in Vigo County. They are over the Indiana Railroad Company's easement, also known as 'The Riley Spur.'

Plaintiffs along a six-mile stretch of this trail are suing the federal government over what they say violates their fifth amendment rights.

Adam Riley is the attorney representing one of these cases. He's representing the Idle Creek Golf |Course and Timothy and Amy Taylor.

Riley says years ago these railroad tracks were abandoned.

Vigo County has moved in to make a public trail that would go by these railroads.

The Trails Act of 1968 allows trails to be made out of abandoned areas like The Riley Spur.

But the Fifth Amendment says if the government seizes land, they have to compensate the landowners.

"By putting this new trail they're burdening the property owners with an easement that was never paid for," said Riley.

Riley says most landowners want the trail but are upset about not receiving compensation. He says some landowners have security concerns with the trail being so close to their homes.

"People can stay out there at all hours of the day or night, and there's nothing you can really do because it's a public trail," said Riley.

They say seizing land from their homes and businesses without compensation is illegal.

Riley says his goal is to get the government to compensate these landowners.

"Our goal here is to have eventually, the court give an order issuing these landowners who've filed suit the just compensation from the property taken from them," said Riley.

Landowners along the stretch can file for compensation but there's no guarantee they'll get the same amount.

Riley also told News 10 if landowners do not file, they will not be compensated at all.

Riley, along with Flint Law Firm will be holding three town hall meetings for landowners who are interested in learning more about pursuing a compensation claim. The meetings will be at Idle Creek Golf Course on Thursday, August 19 at 8:00 a.m., noon and 5:30 p.m.

People looking to pursue a claim only need to come to one of these scheduled meetings.