Two families receive gift of free new heaters through local program

Wallace works full time taking care of her family, but it still wasn't enough to repair her houses heating system.

Posted: Jan. 5, 2019 4:09 PM
Posted By: Garrett Brown

CLINTON, Ind. (WTHI)- Laura Wallace has lived in her house in Clinton for over twenty years. She lives there with her husband and two sons.

Wallace works full time taking care of her family, but it still wasn't enough to repair her houses heating system.

"I’ve had some lung issues so me and my youngest son are staying at my mom’s. Just because I can’t break the cold air," said Wallace.

Saturday all that would change though, that’s as she was greeted by workers of Paitson Brothers Heating and Cooling.

Crews came to install a new furnace system free of charge through their Operation Warm Christmas program. Among them was the General Manager Ethan Rayburn.

"We start in October and we start soliciting nominations for families that are in need of heating equipment that doesn't have it or isn’t working properly," said Rayburn.

Two families in need are selected each year in the valley to receive this gift. Everything is donated for this cause.

Even the employees replacing the system volunteer their time to help these families. Matt Wadsworth says it’s something he looks forward to every year.

"It’s nice to be able to use our skills to give back to the community and in a meaningful way where you giving somebody a furnace," said Wadsworth.

It's a gift that's a little late under the tree for Christmas, but for families like Wallace's, it is the best gift they could ever dream of.

"Yes I have thanked them and thanked them,” said Wallace. “I cannot thank them enough. It's a god answered prayer."

