Two facing same gun-related charges in different Parke County incidents over the weekend

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about two domestic situations that happened over the weekend in Parke County.

RURAL ROCKVILLE

This first one involves Douglas Luedman. Police said they were called to a rural Rockville home on Sunday night.

They say that's where Luedman fired a shotgun at two people. Nobody was hurt.

He's facing charges for criminal recklessness with a firearm and intimidation.

JUDSON

Ryan Lawson is also facing the same charges for an incident that happened on Saturday night.

Police say they responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the Judson area.

They say Lawson fired a shotgun at his wife, hitting two tires on her vehicle.

No injuries were reported.