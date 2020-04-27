Two facing same gun-related charges in different Parke County incidents over the weekend

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about two domestic situations that happened over the weekend in Parke County.
RURAL ROCKVILLE
This first one involves Douglas Luedman. Police said they were called to a rural Rockville home on Sunday night.
They say that's where Luedman fired a shotgun at two people. Nobody was hurt.
He's facing charges for criminal recklessness with a firearm and intimidation.
JUDSON
Ryan Lawson is also facing the same charges for an incident that happened on Saturday night.
Police say they responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the Judson area.
They say Lawson fired a shotgun at his wife, hitting two tires on her vehicle.
No injuries were reported.
