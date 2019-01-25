Two face additional charges in connection to severe child abuse case

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - New information this Friday morning in a toddler neglect case.

Court documents obtained by News 10 reveals Holly Cota and Scott Edwards now face additional charges in the reported abuse of 14-month-old Cameron.

The duo appeared in court this morning.

Cota, the young boy's mother, now faces charges of Obstruction of Justice and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Edwards, Cota's boyfriend, faces charges of Aggravated Battery, Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Experts determined Cameron's tongue was split using a tool, most likely scissors. Investigators also say the child had several bruises and other injuries.

Police say Cameron was in the care of Edwards at the time.



Jury Trial dates were set for June in Cota's case and July for Edwards.