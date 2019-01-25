Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Two face additional charges in connection to severe child abuse case

New information this Friday morning in a toddler neglect case.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 11:25 AM
Updated: Jan. 25, 2019 11:35 AM
Posted By: Staff Reports

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - New information this Friday morning in a toddler neglect case.

Court documents obtained by News 10 reveals Holly Cota and Scott Edwards now face additional charges in the reported abuse of 14-month-old Cameron.

The duo appeared in court this morning.

Cota, the young boy's mother, now faces charges of Obstruction of Justice and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Edwards, Cota's boyfriend, faces charges of Aggravated Battery, Battery Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Neglect of a Dependent Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury.

Experts determined Cameron's tongue was split using a tool, most likely scissors. Investigators also say the child had several bruises and other injuries.

Police say Cameron was in the care of Edwards at the time.


Jury Trial dates were set for June in Cota's case and July for Edwards.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 0°
Robinson
Clear
14° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 5°
Indianapolis
Few Clouds
13° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: -2°
Rockville
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 0°
Casey
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 25° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 1°
Brazil
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 0°
Marshall
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 24° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 0°
Sunny first; clouds increasing. Snow Possible.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New details on overpass coming to intersection on the north side of Terre Haute

Image

Blessing Tree helps community members in need stay warm

Image

All You Need to Know for Friday

Image

Cold and windy. Dangerous wind chill. High: 20°

Image

Luncheon

Image

North Central

Image

North Vermillion

Image

Linton

Image

Thursday Late Forecast

Image

Vigo County Parks to Hold Learning Events Instead of Pancake Breakfast

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

Image

Sheriff: Move over, slow down for officers along the road

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

Image

Local group, lawmaker calls for hate crimes legislation

${article.thumbnail.title}

Semi collides with trooper working accident on I-70

${article.thumbnail.title}

The Latest: Teen in video says he sought to calm tension

${article.thumbnail.title}

ISU President speaks about connect campus and community

${article.thumbnail.title}

Curtain rising Sunday night on total lunar eclipse

${article.thumbnail.title}

Illinois dispensaries prepare for medical marijuana program

${article.thumbnail.title}

Northern Indiana county to build lanes just for Amish buggies

Image

300 Athletes expected at weekend gymnastics invitational