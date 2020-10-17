Two events were held in the Wabash Valley to raise funds for breast cancer awareness

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - From athletes with bulging pectorals pumping iron, to tough bikers designing delicate brassieres.

Unique, challenging, and amusing efforts are underway to put an end to a serious disease breast cancer. Organizers of two events are raising money for the same local support group.

First, the Bench for Boobs competition.

Thirst Gym organized this weightlifting contest for Pink of Terre Haute.

Pink stands for passion, initiative, need and knowledge.

The group is dedicated to raising awareness and supporting those in the Wabash Valley affected by the disease.

Athletes dug deep to lift as much weight as possible.

"I've had family that's had breast cancer. That's another motivator for me to come and support. That's a big one," said participant Michael Sweitzer.

Each athlete got 3 attempts.

The contest was simple, lift the most weight in your class and you win!

Another fundraising effort, connecting bikers and bras!

Cannonball Harley-Davidson hosted this event, also supporting Pink of Terre Haute.

The event included a ride and a bra design contest!

"So it's really important for our community to come together and help support any sort of cancer awareness but especially the breast cancer awareness," said fit specialist Amy Galbarth.

Organizers say they will hold more events like this in the future.