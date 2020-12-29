Two death row inmates set to be executed cleared from isolation status

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to a new federal court case filing, the Bureau of Prisons has cleared two death row inmates set to be executed next month from their isolation status after contracting COVID-19.

Parties involved with the Federal Execution Protocol Cases filed a Joint Status Update on Monday. It states Dustin Higgs and Cory Johnson were medically cleared from their isolation status on Sunday. However, the filing states both inmates were still experiencing some symptoms consistent with COVID-19 as of that time.

The Bureau of Prisons says it followed CDC guidelines in determining to clear the inmates of their isolation, “…An individual who has had COVID-19 and developed symptoms that are not classified as severe and who does not have a severely weakened immune system may be around others after (1) ten days since symptoms first appeared, and (2) twenty-four hours with no fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, and (3) other symptoms of COVID-19 are improving.” Bureau of Prisons medical staff determined Higgs and Johnson each met the criteria as of Sunday. The filing points out that “This guidance does not require a negative test or for symptoms to fully resolve before a person can be medically cleared from isolation status.”

According to the filing, BOP medical records from Sunday indicated Higgs “…reported a mild ‘stuffy’ nose, a nearly resolved headache (with no headache at the time of the encounter), and improving symptoms. His temperature was normal, and his oxygen saturation was 100%.” Lawyers for Higgs say they believe Higgs has more substantial symptoms than the records indicate. They believe that Mr. Higgs had developed labored breathing, which they say he reported to BOP staff.

Meanwhile, records for Johnson as of Sunday indicated “…he had reported a ‘little cough’ and denied difficulty breathing. His temperature was normal.” However, his attorneys separately stated they believe the BOP medical records do not accurately summarize his medical symptoms and tests. They say, “For example, Mr. Johnson previously suffered from body aches and more severe fatigue than indicated, despite reporting it to BOP staff.”

Johnson is set to be executed by the federal government on January 14, 2021 – followed by Higgs the next day. Attorneys for the inmates have filed for delays of their executions.