Two-county police chase ends with suspect killing himself

CLAY/SULLIVAN COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - A two-county police chase ends with the driver of the vehicle involved committing suicide.
Police said the chase started on Monday night just before 10:00 when a Clay County sheriff's deputy tried to stop a vehicle driven by William Ward in the Coalmont area.
Police said Ward came to a stop and then drove away at a slow speed.
The chase continued for around 45 minutes, entering Sullivan County.
According to police, Ward came to a stop in the northeast part of Sullivan County. A short time later they heard a single gunshot.
Police said after realizing the gunshot was self-inflicted, they quickly tried to perform life-saving measures on him.
Ward was taken to Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
