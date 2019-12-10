Clear

Two-county police chase ends with suspect killing himself

A two-county police chase ends with the driver of the vehicle involved committing suicide.

Posted: Dec 10, 2019 11:33 AM
Posted By: Chris Essex

CLAY/SULLIVAN COUNTIES, Ind. (WTHI) - A two-county police chase ends with the driver of the vehicle involved committing suicide.

Police said the chase started on Monday night just before 10:00 when a Clay County sheriff's deputy tried to stop a vehicle driven by William Ward in the Coalmont area.

Police said Ward came to a stop and then drove away at a slow speed.

The chase continued for around 45 minutes, entering Sullivan County.

According to police, Ward came to a stop in the northeast part of Sullivan County. A short time later they heard a single gunshot.

Police said after realizing the gunshot was self-inflicted, they quickly tried to perform life-saving measures on him.

Ward was taken to Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

