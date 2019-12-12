Two counties working to restore a long-abandoned historic cemetery

VERMILLION/VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Two counties are working together to restore and preserve a historic cemetery.

It's nearly 200-years-old. The cemetery sits right off State Road 63.

Major John Chunn Major John Thomas Chunn was born in Maryland on October 8, 1780. His family moved to Fauqueir

County, Virginia, when he was young. In 1801, he moved to Ohio, and then to Clarksburg, Indiana, in

1804. He joined the army in 1811, and took part in the Harrison Campaign in Canada. When he returned

to Indiana in 1815, he was assigned command of the Fifth Military Department with headquarters at Fort

Harrison, where he stayed until 1818. From Indianapolis, he went to Fort Detroit. In 1820, he retired from

the U.S.Army. The biography attached to "The Old Fort," in the collection, states that he married Matilda

LeMarch, at Clinton, in 1821. Ancestry.com states that he married Ann M. Cook on November 30, 1825.

He died on September 9, 1847, and is buried in Chunn Cemetery, Vigo County, Indiana. Source

It literally sits on the Vermillion - Vigo County line.

Some say the cemetery has been neglected for nearly 120 years. So leaders from Vigo and Vermillion Counties teamed up to pick up the pieces.

Leaders have already cleared out some of the trees.

They've placed flags as markers for graves.

Leaders guess there are nearly 100 people buried here.

The cemetery is also the final resting place for Major John Chunn.

Chunn was the last commanding major for Ft. Harrison.

Some say it's refreshing to uncover history.

"Every piece that you put together it's just a little bit exciting and you learn what hardships they went through what they achieved and what they failed at," said Historian Britton Luther.

"To see it come together and to know by next year it's going to be a completed project, it's a part of local history that people can enjoy," said Vermillion County Commissioner Tim Yocum.

Next leaders say they have to finish clearing out trees and uncover where the remaining graves are.

Yocum told us they plan to put a flag up and a fence so it'll never go uncovered again.

They hope to have a public dedication for Memorial Day.