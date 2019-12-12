Clear

Two counties working to restore a long-abandoned historic cemetery

History is being restored right on the Vermillion/Vigo county line. Leaders are working to preserve a 200-year-old cemetery.

Posted: Dec 12, 2019 5:43 PM
Updated: Dec 12, 2019 6:22 PM
Posted By: Richard Solomon

VERMILLION/VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI)-- Two counties are working together to restore and preserve a historic cemetery.

It's nearly 200-years-old. The cemetery sits right off State Road 63. 

Major John Chunn

Major John Thomas Chunn was born in Maryland on October 8, 1780. His family moved to Fauqueir
County, Virginia, when he was young. In 1801, he moved to Ohio, and then to Clarksburg, Indiana, in
1804. He joined the army in 1811, and took part in the Harrison Campaign in Canada. When he returned
to Indiana in 1815, he was assigned command of the Fifth Military Department with headquarters at Fort
Harrison, where he stayed until 1818. From Indianapolis, he went to Fort Detroit. In 1820, he retired from
the U.S.Army. The biography attached to "The Old Fort," in the collection, states that he married Matilda
LeMarch, at Clinton, in 1821. Ancestry.com states that he married Ann M. Cook on November 30, 1825.
He died on September 9, 1847, and is buried in Chunn Cemetery, Vigo County, Indiana.

Source

It literally sits on the Vermillion - Vigo County line.

Some say the cemetery has been neglected for nearly 120 years. So leaders from Vigo and Vermillion Counties teamed up to pick up the pieces.

Leaders have already cleared out some of the trees.

They've placed flags as markers for graves.

Leaders guess there are nearly 100 people buried here.

The cemetery is also the final resting place for Major John Chunn.

Chunn was the last commanding major for Ft. Harrison.

Some say it's refreshing to uncover history.

"Every piece that you put together it's just a little bit exciting and you learn what hardships they went through what they achieved and what they failed at," said Historian Britton Luther. 

"To see it come together and to know by next year it's going to be a completed project, it's a part of local history that people can enjoy," said Vermillion County Commissioner Tim Yocum. 

Next leaders say they have to finish clearing out trees and uncover where the remaining graves are.

Yocum told us they plan to put a flag up and a fence so it'll never go uncovered again. 

They hope to have a public dedication for Memorial Day. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 38°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
38° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 30°
Rockville
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Casey
Clear
40° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 34°
Brazil
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Clear
39° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 35°
Not as Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hey Kevin 12-12

Image

Former United Methodist Village property to be put up for auction

Image

West Vigo Middle School kids make crafts while learning valuable lessons

Image

Local tire shop undergoes remodel under new ownership

Image

Winter weather home preparedness kit

Image

Two counties working to restore a long-abandoned historic cemetery

Image

Thursday Early Forecast

Image

Toys for Tots distribution continues into Thursday at The Meadows

Image

Union Hospital receives American Heart Association honors

Image

The 2020 Census

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax

Image

One local group continues to work on transitional home for veterans