Two companies partner to deliver pizza and drinks to local first responders

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two companies partnered on Thursday to support first responders.

Casey's General Store and Pepsi delivered meals to local fire stations. Casey's donated the pizza and Pepsi supplied the drinks.

We caught up with the crew before they left and followed along as they stopped at the Terre Haute Fire Department's Station Five.

"We really appreciate all of the first responders. With everything going on in the world today, we just want to show our appreciation," Kyle Gossett, from Pepsi said.