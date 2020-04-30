TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two companies partnered on Thursday to support first responders.
Casey's General Store and Pepsi delivered meals to local fire stations. Casey's donated the pizza and Pepsi supplied the drinks.
We caught up with the crew before they left and followed along as they stopped at the Terre Haute Fire Department's Station Five.
"We really appreciate all of the first responders. With everything going on in the world today, we just want to show our appreciation," Kyle Gossett, from Pepsi said.
Related Content
- Two companies partner to deliver pizza and drinks to local first responders
- Restaurant thanks first responders with delivered meal
- Local pizza place expands with additional location
- Local pizza restaurant opens third location
- Buy some pizza and help local children
- Local company hosts job fair
- Terre Haute Police partner with Facebook to provide local alerts
- KFC partners with Beyond Meat
- Pizza and Pets: Azzip Pizza gives back to humane society
- 100 pizzas and counting: German police probe pizza stalker
Scroll for more content...