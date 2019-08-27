Two community forums set to discuss casino referendum

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two community forums are scheduled to get your input regarding the Vigo County casino referendum.

The forums will serve as an opportunity for voters to ask questions about and to show support for the 'Vote Yes on Number One' casino referendum campaign.

Advance West Central Indiana PAC will host the public meetings.

The first one is set for Tuesday, September 3 at the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 841.

The second will be on Wednesday, September 4 at The Landing at Fort Harrison.

Both begin at 6:00 p.m.