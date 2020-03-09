Two children killed and three people airlifted in Vermillion County crash

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a crash that killed two children in northern Vermillion County.

It happened on Sunday night around 10:30 at the intersection of State Road 63 and State Road 32.

According to Vermillion County Sheriff Mike Phelps, Saliea Davis of Russellville, Kentucky was crossing State Road 63 when her van was hit by a southbound semi. Police said Davis failed to stop before crossing State Road 63.

The crash killed two of her children, ages five and seven-years-old.

A nine-year-old was airlifted to an Indianapolis hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Davis and two more children were airlifted to a hospital in Champaign, Illinois for non-life-threatening injures.