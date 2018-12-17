Two children airlifted after Vermillion County crash

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Crews were on the scene of a Monday night wreck in Vermillion County.

It happened near State Road 63 and 800 South in Hillsdale.

Emergency crews took three people to the hospital after an accident involving a semi.

Authorities told News 10 a truck pulled out in front of the semi.

Two children were airlifted to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Police said the children had serious injuries.

An adult was also hospitalized, but the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

We will bring you more information as soon as it becomes available.