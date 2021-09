TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A man and a juvenile have been arrested for a pair of armed robberies in Terre Haute.

The Terre Haute Police Department arrested 23-year-old Jacob Wilson and a 17-year-old male.

Because of the teen's age, his identity hasn't been released.

The robberies they are accused of were at the Marathon at 13th and Locust and Big Red Liquors on North 13th Street.

Wilson will face a charge of armed robbery, and the teen was charged with two counts of armed robbery.