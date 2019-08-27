Two charged in connection to Linton arson

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) - Two Linton residents are facing arson charges after an early August house fire.
It happened back on August 4.
After putting the fire out, the Linton Fire Department said they requested an arson investigation from the State Fire Marshal's Office.
That investigation led them to arrest 42-year-old Jeremy Ferree and 40-year-old Crystal Ferree.
Jeremy was charged with four total counts of arson and Crystal is facing two total counts of arson.
