Two charged in connection to an alleged bomb threat on Vincennes School Corp. building

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) -Two people were charged after an alleged bomb threat at the Vincennes Community School Corporation building.

Around 9:30 Wednesday morning dispatchers received a call about the possible threat.

The Vincennes Police Department learned a three-person text message group. The three people were employees of Sodexo.

According to police, Rudy Lowen sent a text saying to call in a bomb threat for the school administration building. That is when Erica Davis allegedly responded 'NOW.'

The third person involved in the text group believed the threats to be real and called 911.

Lowen and Davis were both arrested and charged with intimidation and false informing.