TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Two men are facing charges after they were accused of an armed robbery in Terre Haute.

The robbery happened on April 13 at Thompson Park.

Ashton Bennett was arrested for the robbery on the day it happened.

On Wednesday, the Terre Haute Police Department arrested Colten Clements after the department's Special Response Team executed a search warrant at a home on South 19th Street.

Both Bennett and Clements were charged with armed robbery.