Two charged in connection to Sullivan County murder

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County have made two arrests in connection to a homicide investigation.

On Tuesday police conducted a search at a home in eastern Sullivan County.

LINK | HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN EASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTY

Police arrested 40-year-old Danny Wilson, Jr. and 40-year-old Renee Huffines, both from Indianapolis, in connection to that murder.

Wilson is facing a murder charge and Huffines was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, and aiding, inducing, or causing an offense of murder.

Police have not identified the victim, pending a preliminary identification.

This story is still developing. We will bring you updates as soon as they become available.