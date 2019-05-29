Two charged in connection to Sullivan County murder

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Sullivan County have made two arrests in connection to a homicide investigation.
On Tuesday police conducted a search at a home in eastern Sullivan County.
LINK | HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY IN EASTERN SULLIVAN COUNTY
Police arrested 40-year-old Danny Wilson, Jr. and 40-year-old Renee Huffines, both from Indianapolis, in connection to that murder.
Wilson is facing a murder charge and Huffines was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, and aiding, inducing, or causing an offense of murder.
Police have not identified the victim, pending a preliminary identification.
This story is still developing. We will bring you updates as soon as they become available.
