Two charged in Sullivan after police find guns, drugs, and cash while serving a no-trespass order

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - What started as a call in Sullivan County for an unwanted person ended with two people behind bars on various drug charges.

Earlier this month, police were called to a home in Sullivan. The person there called police to report 24-year-old Logan Berg. By the time police arrived, Berg had already left.

The person told police they didn't want Berg to return to their home.

Police went to Berg's house on North Main Street in Sullivan to serve a no-trespass order. That's when they said they noticed a strong smell of pot.

Police learned Berg's girlfriend, 24-year-old Deana Goble was also inside the home.

After receiving permission, the police started searching the house. That is when Berg allegedly bolted out of the back door.

Police found him hiding inside of a shed a few blocks from the house.

Inside the house, police said they found 315 grams of meth, 56 grams of marijuana, 58 grams of synthetic cannabis, and numerous prescription pills. They also found nearly $20,000 in cash and four handguns.

See their full list of charges below.

Berg was charged with Dealing Methamphetamine - a level two felony, Dealing Schedule I Synthetic Cannabis - a level two felony, Dealing Controlled Substance a level 3 felony, Dealing Marijuana - a level 6 felony, Possession of Methamphetamine - a level 3 felony, Possession of a Scheduled 1 Synthetic Cannabis, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a schedule 5 control Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of a Schedule 4 control substance – a level 3 felony and Resisting Law Enforcement - a class A misdemeanor.

His bond is $190,000 with 10% allowed.

Deana Goble was charged with Possession of Methamphetamine a level 3 felony, Possession of a Synthetic Cannabis - a level 6 felony, Dealing in Methamphetamine – a level 2 felony, Dealing in Marijuana – a level 6 felony, Dealing in a Controlled Substance – a level 2 felony, Possession of a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance a felony, and Possession of Paraphernalia - a misdemeanor.

Her bond is $90,000. Cash only.