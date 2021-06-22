Two charged in Parke County when police say they were behind the wheel, drunk with kids in the vehicle

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges in Parke County after police said they were drunk in a vehicle with multiple kids inside.

On Monday, the sheriff's office was called to a vehicle on Golf Course Road, near US 41.

That's where they said they found 42-year-old Daniel Rollings of Terre Haute and 38-year-old Kelly Lientz of West Terre Haute inside the vehicle drunk.

Rollings was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, endangerment, and neglect of a dependent.

Lentz was charged with neglect of a dependent and public intoxication.