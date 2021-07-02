Two charged following Sullivan County police chase

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Sullivan County police chase ended with two people behind bars and potential charges for another person.

It happened after a Sullivan County Sheriff's Office Deputy tried to pull over a vehicle with bad tail lights.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, who police later identified as 60-year-old Bradley Kerns from Hymera, refused to pull over.

According to police, a passenger in the vehicle jumped out while it was still in motion. The man that bailed from the car took off on foot through a field.

Police said Kerns eventually crash on County Road 650E near 1150N. Kearns allegedly ran. Deputies said they were able to catch and arrest him quickly.

Kerns was charged with Resisting Law Enforcement, Resisting Law Enforcement with a Motor Vehicle, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and Operating a vehicle as a Habitual Traffic Violator.

Police say another passenger in the car was 49-year-old Angela Douthitt of Jasonville. She was charged with Assisting a Criminal, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Marijuana, and False Informing.

Officials haven't identified the man who bailed from the moving vehicle. They are waiting for his case to be review by the prosecutor's office.