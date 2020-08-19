Two charged after two-county high-speed chase

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are behind bars after a high-speed chase in Vermillion County.

Police say the chase started around 11:30 on Tuesday night when officers tried to pull over a BMW.

The driver, Joshua Brown, allegedly led police on a high-speed chase. It took officers from Vermillion County to Fountain County, and back to Vermillion County.

Ultimately, police used stop sticks to end the chase.

Brown was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated, resisting, and possession.

A passenger in the car, Brittany Jenkins, was charged with possession and resisting.