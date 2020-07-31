Two charged after shots were fired at Terre Haute apartment complex

TERRE HAUTE, Ind (WTHI) - Two men are facing charges after police say shots were fired at a Terre Haute apartment complex.

It happened just before 1:00 Friday afternoon at the Greenwood Manor Apartments.

According to the Terre Haute Police Department, officers were called to Greenwood Manor after reports of gunfire.

Police learned there was an argument between two different groups. A gun was pointed at someone before two shots were fired into the ground.

That is when police say the two suspects fled the scene.

After an investigation, police were able to locate and arrest Jeffrey Bunch and Michael Rude near State Road 46 and Interstate 70.

Bunch was charged with criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, intimidation, and possession of a handgun without a permit.

Rude was charged with criminal recklessness, pointing a firearm, intimidation, possession of a handgun without a permit, and possession of a handgun by a serious violent felon.