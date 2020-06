PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An investigation into counterfeit money in Parke County led to the arrests of two women.

Chasity Combs and Alissa Hale were charged with several counts of fraud.

The sheriff's office says they've been investigating numerous reports of suspects passing counterfeit money in stores.

It happened in Rockville, Rosedale, and Bellmore.

A search at the home in northern Vigo County turned up counterfeit currency, scanners, and printers.