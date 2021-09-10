Two charged after police said they got drunk and fought with young children in the home

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Two people are facing charges in Vermillion County after police said they got into a fight with kids in the home.

Earlier this week, police were called to a home on North Gilbert Street in Fairview about a domestic physical disturbance.

By the time officers arrived, the two, later identified as 26-year-old Sabrina Wilburn and 32-year-year-old Joseph Bush, were already separated. Both of them had injuries.

Police said the pair were drunk when they got into the fight, while a four-year-old and 10-month-old were sleeping in the home. Police said there were not any sober people in the home to take care of the kids.

Police said Bush was wanted in Clay County for a failure appear warrant.

Both were arrested and charged with domestic battery and neglect of a dependent.