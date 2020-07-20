Two cases of COVID-19 reported in connection to Vigo County Schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is reporting two cases of COVID-19 connected to the corporation.

The first case involves a Terre Haute South student that took part in Saturday's graduation. Corporation officials say the student wore a mask and maintained proper social distancing.

Contact tracers will contact people who came in close contact with the graduate for more details on what to do next.

The second involves an employee at Terre Town Elementary School. Contact tracers are also working on that case.

The corporation says it will continue to enforce mitigation procedures, and notify the community when cases happen in the schools.